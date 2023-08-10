Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Decreased by Zacks Research (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.23 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CNR. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$172.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Veritas Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$166.79.

TSE CNR opened at C$158.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$156.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$158.53. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$144.71 and a 12-month high of C$175.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05. The company has a market cap of C$104.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

