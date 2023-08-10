Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Reduced by B. Riley

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) – B. Riley dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report released on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Chatham Lodging Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.50 and a beta of 1.77. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In other Chatham Lodging Trust news, Director Edwin B. Brewer, Jr. bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $166,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 227.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

