Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ciena Co. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Ciena’s current full-year earnings is $1.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ciena’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIEN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.63.

NYSE CIEN opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day moving average of $46.43. Ciena has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $56.38.

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,339 shares of company stock worth $1,290,218 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,979,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,931,000 after buying an additional 1,566,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,942,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 4,515.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,176,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,975,000 after buying an additional 1,150,948 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

