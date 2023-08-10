Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Cinemark’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.50.

Cinemark stock opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.31. Cinemark has a one year low of $8.28 and a one year high of $18.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.27.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,273,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,316,000 after purchasing an additional 128,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 359,501 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 31.2% in the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 11,534,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,262 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cinemark by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 3,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,237,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,765,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

