Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Lowered by KeyCorp

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a report issued on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Comstock Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CRK. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Comstock Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet downgraded Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CRK opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 11.1% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at about $398,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 183.2% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 32.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

