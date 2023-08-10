Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.49. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.48 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,028,000 after buying an additional 33,889 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $1,155,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

