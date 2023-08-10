Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) – Analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EOG Resources in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.32. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $10.51 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.09 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $115.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $130.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 100,317.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 538,528,863 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $61,629,243,000 after purchasing an additional 537,992,573 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,897,413 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,083,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,408 shares during the period. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

