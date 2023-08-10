Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Lowered by Analyst

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Inogen in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the medical technology company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.42). The consensus estimate for Inogen’s current full-year earnings is ($2.41) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. Inogen had a negative net margin of 27.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $83.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on INGN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Inogen from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Inogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of INGN stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The stock has a market cap of $143.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.55.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inogen by 3,054.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

