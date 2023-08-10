Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lowered by Analyst

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.20). The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.45) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.10) EPS.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $148.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 0.0 %

NTLA stock opened at $40.02 on Thursday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $69.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.84.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.08 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.92% and a negative return on equity of 41.64%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

Insider Activity at Intellia Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eliana Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,271.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,492 shares of company stock worth $324,174 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.