Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT) Decreased by Northland Capmk

inTEST Co. (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of inTEST in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for inTEST’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for inTEST’s FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on inTEST from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of inTEST from $19.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

NYSE:INTT opened at $17.22 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $209.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. inTEST has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $27.17.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott Eric Nolen sold 7,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $160,600.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,483.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph W. Iv Dews sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $295,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in inTEST by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 570,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter valued at approximately $465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of inTEST in the second quarter worth about $261,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in inTEST by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 239,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 86,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of inTEST by 6.2% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 167,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

