Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Reduced by Zacks Research

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liberty Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Sawalka now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Liberty Global’s current full-year earnings is ($1.70) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Global’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 272.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Liberty Global by 202.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

