Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Increased by William Blair

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merus in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.87). The consensus estimate for Merus’ current full-year earnings is ($3.52) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Merus’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.63) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.64) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MRUS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Merus from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.56.

Merus Stock Down 0.3 %

Merus stock opened at $22.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 0.80. Merus has a 12-month low of $12.03 and a 12-month high of $28.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commodore Capital LP increased its stake in Merus by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 217,433 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the 4th quarter worth about $30,910,000. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Merus by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,687,000 after acquiring an additional 787,340 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Merus by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,590,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,606,000 after acquiring an additional 539,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,970,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

