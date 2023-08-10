Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) Raised by Analyst

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now forecasts that the solar energy provider will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextEra Energy Partners’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

NEP has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

NYSE NEP opened at $48.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average of $61.89. NextEra Energy Partners has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.854 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

