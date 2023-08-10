Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. Increased by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NOG)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Northern Oil and Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. The consensus estimate for Northern Oil and Gas’ current full-year earnings is $7.41 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Northern Oil and Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NOG opened at $42.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Northern Oil and Gas has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.98.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 55.68% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Insider Activity

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,088,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $193,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,591.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bahram Akradi sold 110,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $4,624,501.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,088,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,791 shares of company stock worth $5,906,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Northern Oil and Gas

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 137.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,915,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,322,462 shares during the last quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 400.6% during the 4th quarter. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. now owns 5,113,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,342 shares during the last quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $58,792,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,284,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 837,073 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 29.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,301,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,518,000 after purchasing an additional 742,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.