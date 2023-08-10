Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Lowered by William Blair

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Novanta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Novanta’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $229.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NOVT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novanta

Novanta Trading Up 0.1 %

Novanta stock opened at $153.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $173.84 and its 200-day moving average is $163.33. Novanta has a 1 year low of $111.02 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novanta by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 26.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novanta by 15.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novanta by 23.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.