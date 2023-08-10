Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Reduced by Analyst

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Proto Labs in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Proto Labs’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Proto Labs’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

PRLB has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Proto Labs from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Proto Labs Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE PRLB opened at $28.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.23. Proto Labs has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $736.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.88 million. Proto Labs had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 339.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

