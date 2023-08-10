Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Decreased by Zacks Research

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Kanoria now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Mizuho upgraded Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Range Resources Stock Up 0.4 %

RRC stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.12. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.67 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Range Resources news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 387,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,674,385. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2,261.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

