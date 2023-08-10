Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Lifted by Analyst

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.44 EPS.
Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%.
Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.4 %
QSR stock opened at $73.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.47. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96.
Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.
Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International
In other news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,202,000 after buying an additional 121,590 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2,929.2% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,838 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 201,643 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares in the last quarter.
About Restaurant Brands International
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.
