Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Targa Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Targa Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.18.

Targa Resources Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $84.29 on Wednesday. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 104,219.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,367,710,000 after acquiring an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after acquiring an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,802,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,349,000 after buying an additional 421,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,675,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,286,000 after purchasing an additional 81,702 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $300,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 61,066 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 3,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $300,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,190,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

