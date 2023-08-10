Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Lowered by Analyst

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for TimkenSteel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 6th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE TMST opened at $21.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.13. TimkenSteel has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $23.49.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.50 million. TimkenSteel had a positive return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. TimkenSteel’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of TimkenSteel by 148.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in TimkenSteel during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TimkenSteel Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets. Its products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

