Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Reduced by Analyst

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Universal Health Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. The consensus estimate for Universal Health Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.24 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Universal Health Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.13 EPS.

UHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $163.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.14.

Shares of NYSE:UHS opened at $131.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 12 month low of $82.50 and a 12 month high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total transaction of $112,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $226,195.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,604,572 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,150,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 35.0% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 56,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,647 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

