Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.28) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.29). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($4.37) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.98) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.39 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 53.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 379999900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. SVB Securities cut their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $59.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $27.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,365,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 177.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 289,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after buying an additional 185,199 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total transaction of $938,851.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,380,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 34,365 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $938,851.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,144,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,380,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,589.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,141 shares of company stock valued at $13,991,783. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.