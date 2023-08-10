Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Verano in a report released on Monday, August 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital assumed coverage on Verano in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Verano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of VRNOF stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $979.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.96. Verano has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $227.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.30 million. Verano had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 30.76%.

About Verano

(Get Free Report)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.