Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:CF)

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canaccord Genuity Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The financial services provider reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.21). The firm had revenue of C$430.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$406.30 million. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CF. Cormark raised Canaccord Genuity Group from a “tender” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Fundamental Research set a C$10.15 price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CF opened at C$8.15 on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$11.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$811.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s payout ratio is -29.31%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

