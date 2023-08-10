Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for AGNC Investment Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for AGNC Investment in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chamria now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for AGNC Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGNC Investment’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGNC. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AGNC stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. AGNC Investment has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a aug 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -553.85%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Sean Reid bought 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $98,010.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sean Reid acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.91 per share, for a total transaction of $98,010.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $98,010. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 4,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $50,010.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $577,028.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 42,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

