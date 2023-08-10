Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Algoma Central Co. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ALC)

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2023

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALCFree Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Algoma Central in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Algoma Central’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Algoma Central Price Performance

Algoma Central stock opened at C$15.57 on Wednesday. Algoma Central has a 12-month low of C$14.80 and a 12-month high of C$18.90. The stock has a market cap of C$601.00 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.21.

Algoma Central Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

Featured Stories

