Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Lowered by Wedbush

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.34 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.14 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.02 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $19.05 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $346.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Biogen from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $310.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.78.

BIIB opened at $271.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.55. Biogen has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

