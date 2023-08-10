Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for PACCAR Inc Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PACCAR in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $8.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PCAR. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR opened at $85.42 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in PACCAR by 54.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 169,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after purchasing an additional 59,341 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PACCAR by 48.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 489,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,817,000 after buying an additional 160,758 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 211,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 15.52%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

