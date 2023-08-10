Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Issued By William Blair

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Freshpet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Freshpet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Freshpet in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

Freshpet Price Performance

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 9.21 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.06 and a beta of 0.99. Freshpet has a one year low of $36.02 and a one year high of $84.70.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.71 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Freshpet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 3.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

