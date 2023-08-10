Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Decreased by Zacks Research

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.68. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.75 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.11.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock opened at $183.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Avery Dennison has a twelve month low of $157.28 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.56.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 130.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.