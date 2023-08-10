Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Decreased by Analyst

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for shares of GATX in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.51. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.12. GATX had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $343.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.50.

NYSE:GATX opened at $123.12 on Tuesday. GATX has a twelve month low of $84.96 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day moving average of $116.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 2.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of GATX by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in GATX by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in GATX by 8.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,940.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GATX news, VP Jennifer Mcmanus sold 1,000 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $120,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,582 shares in the company, valued at $190,805.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul F. Titterton sold 8,100 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $970,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,940.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $1,414,832. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

