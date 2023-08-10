Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Issued By Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$169.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million.

