Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL) Issued By Raymond James

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSE:WEL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James also issued estimates for WELL Health Technologies’ FY2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
WELL Health Technologies Price Performance
WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$169.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$160.55 million.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than WELL Health Technologies
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- What is Forex: A Practical Guide on How to Trade Forex for Retail Investors
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.