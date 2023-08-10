Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for NextEra Energy Partners, LP Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for NextEra Energy Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for NextEra Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $48.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $47.28 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 202.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

