Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of at least $2.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.11. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.05 billion. Qiagen also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.07- EPS.

Qiagen Trading Up 0.3 %

QGEN opened at $44.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.37. Qiagen has a 52 week low of $40.38 and a 52 week high of $51.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Qiagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 23.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in Qiagen during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

