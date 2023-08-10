Quanta Services, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Quanta Services in a research note issued on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanta Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Quanta Services’ FY2023 earnings at $6.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.91.

NYSE:PWR opened at $203.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.27. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $123.25 and a 1-year high of $206.43. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Quanta Services by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

