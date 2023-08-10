Quanterix Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.36) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Quanterix in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Quanterix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 58.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. The business had revenue of $28.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Quanterix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. SVB Securities upgraded Quanterix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:QTRX opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $967.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.15. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QTRX. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Quanterix by 71.8% in the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanterix by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Quanterix by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 80,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 41,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanterix by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,026,000 after acquiring an additional 464,139 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

