Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Trading 0.6% Higher

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Free Report) traded up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.13 and last traded at $3.12. 6,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.
Quest Solution Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.85.
About Quest Solution
Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Quest Solution
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- 3 Stocks to Buy No Matter Which Way Inflation Moves
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 7 Best Fintech ETFs to Buy Now
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 2 Alternatives To Tesla (1 Safe, 1 More Risky)
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.