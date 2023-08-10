QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 0.27. QuidelOrtho has a one year low of $66.88 and a one year high of $102.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $665.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QuidelOrtho will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuidelOrtho

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,506,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,410,000 after purchasing an additional 160,782 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 12.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,282,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,434,000 after acquiring an additional 353,562 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,798,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,717,000 after acquiring an additional 290,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,539,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,156,000 after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 25,343.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,152,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

About QuidelOrtho

(Get Free Report

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

