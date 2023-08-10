Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Price Target Raised to $4.15

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $3.50 to $4.15 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

RXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rackspace Technology from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.25 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

RXT opened at $2.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $520.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 44.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rackspace Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 2,731,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,480,000 after buying an additional 222,187 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 159,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 10,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

