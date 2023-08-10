Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.26, but opened at $2.50. Rackspace Technology shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 1,009,591 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.44 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 44.38% and a positive return on equity of 9.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $4.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $1.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rackspace Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 84.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.63. The stock has a market cap of $520.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.11.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through two segments, Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

