Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $49.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $39.79, but opened at $45.99. Rapid7 shares last traded at $46.09, with a volume of 1,790,515 shares changing hands.

RPD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Rapid7 Trading Up 15.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at $27,587,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the 4th quarter valued at $20,261,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 870,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 522,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,337,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,455,000 after acquiring an additional 459,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.70 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

