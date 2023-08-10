Redzone Resources (CVE:REZ) Trading Up 10%

Shares of Redzone Resources Ltd (CVE:REZ – Get Free Report) were up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 10,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 29,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Redzone Resources Trading Up 10.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.11.

Redzone Resources Company Profile

Redzone Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 55% interest in the Lara Socos porphyry copper molybdenum property consisting of three mineral concessions covering an area of 1,800 hectares located on the southern coast of Peru.

