Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $159.36 on Thursday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Regal Rexnord by 115.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 50.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

