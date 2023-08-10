RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, August 14th (OTCMKTS:RGRX)

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RGRX – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 14th. The 1-100 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 14th.

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:RGRX opened at $0.02 on Thursday. RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.07.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals

RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic peptide, Thymosin beta 4, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. The company is developing RGN-259, a preservative-free topical eye drop for regeneration of corneal tissues damaged by injury, disease, or other pathology; RGN-352, an injectable formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, central and peripheral nervous system diseases, and other medical indications; and RGN-137, a topical gel for the treatment of dermal wounds and reduction of scar tissue.

