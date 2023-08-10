Relay Therapeutics, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.87) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst C. Liu forecasts that the company will earn ($0.87) per share for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Relay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Relay Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.39) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.30. Relay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.34.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.03). Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.73% and a negative net margin of 27,163.46%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

