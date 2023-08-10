Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN) Trading 7% Higher

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) (CVE:REN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.62 and last traded at C$0.61. 70,138 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 103,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$41.80 million and a P/E ratio of -17.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 16.48 and a current ratio of 16.76.

Renaissance Gold Inc. (REN.V) Company Profile

Renaissance Gold Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties located in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in a portfolio of precious metal exploration projects primarily located in Nevada and Utah.

