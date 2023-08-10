RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RenaissanceRe in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.14. The consensus estimate for RenaissanceRe’s current full-year earnings is $24.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for RenaissanceRe’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $22.76 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $7.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $11.24 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $10.06 EPS.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.51 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 3.1 %

RNR stock opened at $189.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.31 and a 200-day moving average of $199.54. RenaissanceRe has a fifty-two week low of $128.00 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $107,689,000 after buying an additional 15,215 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In related news, CEO Kevin Odonnell bought 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,836,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.