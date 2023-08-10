Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 8th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Merit Medical Systems’ current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.96. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $52.79 and a 52-week high of $85.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 12,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $294,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,817,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Stories

