Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($2.61) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($8.74) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($2.56) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($2.57) EPS.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.06 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 163.87%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. The firm has a market cap of $351.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.37. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $72.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

