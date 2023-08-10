Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report released on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of HTBI stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $426.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director Robert E. James bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,447 shares in the company, valued at $329,268.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

